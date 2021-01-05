Menu

Health

Guelph reports 48 new COVID-19 infections, active cases surpass 200

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 2:33 pm
Guelph reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 1,463 cases.

Active cases in the city jumped by 27 from the previous day to 213, which includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Guelph after confusion over delivery date

Another 21 people have recovered from COVID-19, as resolved cases reached 1,233.

Guelph’s death toll of 15 has not changed since a death related to the virus was reported on Monday.

According to public health’s online portal, Guelph’s cumulative case count has nearly doubled in one month, since 730 total cases were reported on Dec. 5.

Wellington County

Wellington County only reported two new cases on Tuesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 602.

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 73. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

Trending Stories

Read more: 8 Loblaw employees in Waterloo Region, Guelph positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30

One more person has recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 523.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Guelph among long-term care and retirement homes.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home declared an outbreak after one resident and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak has also been declared at Homewood Health Centre after a patient caught COVID-19.

Read more: Despite warnings, nearly half of Canadians visited family, friends this holiday, poll shows

There are now 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

An outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Arthur has grown to 30 cases, including 21 confirmed cases among residents. Another nine cases have been confirmed in Caressant Care’s long-term care unit.

Public health has also declared an outbreak among the Guelph Police Service after four members tested positive.

