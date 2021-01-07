Menu

Health

Ontario didn’t replenish PPE stockpiles before COVID-19, long-term care commission says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2021 2:12 pm
Click to play video 'Death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes continues to rise' Death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes continues to rise
WATCH ABOVE: Death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes continues to rise.

A commission examining the impact of COVID-19 on Ontario’s long-term care system has heard the province did not replenish its stockpiles of personal protective equipment in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Ontario’s former deputy minister of health and long-term care, Bob Bell, told the independent commission last month that the province’s supply of personal protective equipment should have been refilled around 2017 or 2018.

Bell, who now chairs an advisory panel for the Revera chain of nursing homes, said there was no conscious decision to let the stockpiles dwindle, but the issue simply fell through the cracks at the time and in the years that followed.

All long-term care residents, staff in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex to be vaccinated by Jan. 21

He also said the move to destroy expired N95 masks was, in hindsight, “not a smart decision” because only the elastic posed a potential problem and the masks still had “ventilatory capacity.”

As a result, he said, there was not enough personal protective equipment in the provincial health system when the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year, and skyrocketing demand made it difficult to obtain once the crisis began.

A spokesperson for the minister of long-term care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The independent commission, led by the Superior Court’s associate chief justice Frank Marrocco, isn’t open to the public, but transcripts of testimony are later posted online.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces workplace PPE supplier directory' Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces workplace PPE supplier directory
© 2021 The Canadian Press
