Sports

EE Football Team signs two-time all-star DB Rose and receiver Jones

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 4, 2021 3:26 pm
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose (9) speaks with teammate defensive back Antoine Pruneau (6) during a team practice in Edmonton, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The 106th Grey Cup will be played Sunday between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
On Monday, the Edmonton Football Team inked two players in American defensive back Jonathan Rose and Canadian receiver Mike Jones.

Rose played four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-2019) and was named a two-time all-star in 2016 and 2018 and helped the Redblacks to a Grey Cup championship in 2016.

Rose’s best season came in 2018 when he recorded five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 45 defensive tackles. In his career, Rose has nine interceptions and has scored two touchdowns.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team extends contracts for Diggs, Whyte, Smith and others

Jones was drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of the 2016 CFL Draft.

In four seasons, Jones has recorded 1,472 yards and four touchdowns. His best year came in 2018 where he produced 841 receiving yards, scored three touchdowns and averaged 17.2 yards per catch.

