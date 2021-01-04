EE Football Team signs two-time all-star DB Rose and receiver Jones

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Edmonton Football Team inked two players in American defensive back Jonathan Rose and Canadian receiver Mike Jones.

Rose played four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-2019) and was named a two-time all-star in 2016 and 2018 and helped the Redblacks to a Grey Cup championship in 2016.

Rose’s best season came in 2018 when he recorded five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 45 defensive tackles. In his career, Rose has nine interceptions and has scored two touchdowns.

Jones was drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of the 2016 CFL Draft.

In four seasons, Jones has recorded 1,472 yards and four touchdowns. His best year came in 2018 where he produced 841 receiving yards, scored three touchdowns and averaged 17.2 yards per catch.

