Edmonton Football Team extends contracts for Diggs, Whyte, Smith and others

Send this page to someone via email

A day after signing three new players and extending contracts for five others, the Edmonton Football Team extended contracts for some of its more familiar faces on the field on Thursday.

READ MORE: Edmonton Football Team signs 3 players, extends contracts for 5 others on busy Wednesday

In a news release, the Canadian Football League team said it had extended contracts for 25-year-old linebacker Vontae Diggs (through 2021), 35-year-old kicker Sean Whyte (through 2021), 27-year-old wide receiver Tevaun Smith (through 2021), 23-year-old defensive back Scott Hutter (through 2022) and 27-year-old fullback Tanner Green (through 2023).

In 2019, his first year with the green and gold, Diggs was named the Edmonton club’s rookie of the year after recording 84 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Watch below: (From October 2019) As Edmonton grapples with challenges around its homeless camps, one Edmonton Eskimos player is opening up about his past. As John Sexsmith reports, rookie linebacker Vontae Diggs was homeless as a child.

Story continues below advertisement

2:24 Edmonton Eskimos player recounts being homeless as a kid Edmonton Eskimos player recounts being homeless as a kid – Oct 31, 2019

Whyte has spent five seasons with the Edmonton Football Team. During that time frame, he has never had a field goal percentage under 87 per cent.

Watch below: (From May 2017) Edmonton decided not to re-sign punter Grant Shaw this year, meaning all three kicking duties will fall on the foot of Sean Whyte. Quinn Phillips reports.

1:51 3 kicking duties fall on Eskimos’ Sean Whyte 3 kicking duties fall on Eskimos’ Sean Whyte – May 31, 2017

Smith, the team’s eighth overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft, spent time playing in the NFL before coming to Edmonton to play in the CFL in 2019. That season saw him catch 55 passes for 632 yards and six touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: (From June 2019) Tevaun Smith is just one of Edmonton’s football players hoping to get off to a good start as the team prepares for its first game of the CFL season.

1:11 Tevaun Smith seeks success with Eskimos Tevaun Smith seeks success with Eskimos – Jun 12, 2019

Hutter was Edmonton’s sixth-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft and Green, who hails from Lacombe, Alta., was the team’s fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

Last month, the CFL released its schedule for the 2021 season. Edmonton’s home opener is set for Saturday, June 12 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: CFL releases 2021 schedule, EE football team hosting Riders for home opener

The CFL cancelled the 2020 season as a result of problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Football Team.