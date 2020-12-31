Edmonton Football Team signs 3 players, extends contracts for 5 others on busy Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Football Team announced a flurry of signings on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Canadian Football League team announced it had signed three American players: defensive back Robert Priester, defensive end Tevaughn Grant and running back Walter Fletcher.

READ MORE: Edmonton Football Team with 47 players on its pending free-agent list

Some Edmonton fans may be familiar with Priester’s name. He spent the 2019 season on Edmonton’s practice roster before moving on to play for the the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL earlier this year. The 27-year-old Florida native spent time on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice roster in 2018.

Edmonton’s CFL team also announced Wednesday that it had extended contracts for five players, including defensive back Trumaine Washington and running back Terry Williams.

Williams played for the Calgary Stampeders before being signed by Edmonton in February 2020. He set a memorable Grey Cup record at Commonwealth Stadium in 2018 with a 97-yard punt return touchdown in a championship game against Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris restructures contract

The team also extended contracts for three offensive linemen: Jean-Simon Roy, Eric Lofton and Tommie Draheim.

Last month, the CFL releases its schedule for the 2021 season. Edmonton’s home opener is set for Saturday, June 12 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: CFL releases 2021 schedule, EE football team hosting Riders for home opener

The CFL cancelled the 2020 season as a result of problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Football Team.