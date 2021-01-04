New Brunswick reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, third-highest single-day case increase

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the third-highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

As a result of the dramatic increase, there are now 55 active cases in the province.

The province says 12 of the new cases are located in the Moncton region, three are located in the Fredericton area, and two are located in the Campbellton region.

All of the cases are isolating and are under investigation.

Health officials did not immediately respond to a question asking why the recent increase in cases has not pushed the province to put an area in an elevated level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response plan.

Since Jan. 1, the province has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19. Half or 18 of those cases have been located in the Moncton region.

In response to the rising case numbers, Russell urged anyone with even mild symptoms to stay home and to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

“Even with mild symptoms, do not go to work or attend social or family get-togethers,” she said in Monday’s press release.

“Do not rely on known travel history of yourself and others to dismiss symptoms as being COVID-19 related. Remember, if you have travelled you must self-isolate for a full 14 days.” Tweet This

The province did not hold a televised update on Monday and did not immediately respond to a question on when it next plans to hold a briefing.

New Brunswick officials have not held a televised update in nearly two weeks, last taking questions from journalists on Dec. 22.

There have now been 635 confirmed cases of the virus in New Brunswick.

Health officials say 570 of those cases are considered to be recovered, three more than reported on Sunday.

There have been nine deaths and one person is currently in hospital. That individual is in intensive care.

New Brunswick completed 432 coronavirus tests on Sunday, moving the province’s total number of completed tests since the pandemic began to 154,556.

Exposure notification

New Brunswick also provided an exposure notification on Monday, which it only does when it cannot be certain of who, exactly,y may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a specific location.

The exposure notifications issued on Monday include:

Moncton Squash Club (71 Essex St., Moncton) on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bo Diddley’s Lounge (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Individuals who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to self-monitor and follow all public health guidelines.

Anyone experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and who do not need to talk to a nurse are urged to complete New Brunswick’s self-assessment and arrange to get tested.

Case breakdown

Here’s a breakdown of the 17 new cases announced Monday.

In Moncton the new cases include:

two people 19-year-old or younger

four people between the ages of 20 and 29

two people between the ages of 30 and 39

an individual between the ages of 40 and 49

an individual between the ages of 50 and 59

an individual between the ages of 60 and 69

an individual between the ages of 80 and 89.

In the Fredericton region the cases include:

an individual between the ages of 20 and 29

two people between the ages of 60 and 69

The two cases in the Campbellton region include:

an individual between the ages of 20 and 29

an individual between the ages of 70 and 79