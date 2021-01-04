Menu

Health

Guelph reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death from weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video 'Critics call on Ontario government to reform long-term care' Critics call on Ontario government to reform long-term care
As the COVID-19 crisis worsens in Ontario's long-term care homes, advocates and families are calling for more immediate action by the province to protect residents.

Guelph reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,413.

The city’s 15th death related to the novel coronavirus was also reported over the weekend.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Guelph on Jan. 4

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by eight from Friday to 186, while another 71 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,212.

Three people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, two less than Friday.

In three weeks, Guelph has added 542 new cases, including three that have been fatal, and 472 people have recovered.

Click to play video 'Is Ontario ready for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections?' Is Ontario ready for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections?
Is Ontario ready for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections?

Wellington County

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Wellington County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 600 during the pandemic.

Trending Stories

Active cases increased by 13 from Friday to 72 on Monday. The active case count includes one person in the hospital, which didn’t change over the weekend.

Read more: Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario lockdown measures

Another 21 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 522.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

The most recent was declared on Dec. 30 at Royal Terrace in Palmerston, where a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Read more: One third of Ontario’s long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

An outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Arthur has grown to 30 cases, including 21 confirmed cases among residents. Another eight cases have been confirmed in Caressant Care’s long-term care unit.

All COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital have been declared over.

