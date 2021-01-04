Guelph reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death from weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,413.

The city’s 15th death related to the novel coronavirus was also reported over the weekend.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by eight from Friday to 186, while another 71 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,212.

Three people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, two less than Friday.

In three weeks, Guelph has added 542 new cases, including three that have been fatal, and 472 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

4:54 Is Ontario ready for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections? Is Ontario ready for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections?

Wellington County

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 600 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 13 from Friday to 72 on Monday. The active case count includes one person in the hospital, which didn’t change over the weekend.

Read more: Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario lockdown measures

Another 21 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 522.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent was declared on Dec. 30 at Royal Terrace in Palmerston, where a staff member tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Arthur has grown to 30 cases, including 21 confirmed cases among residents. Another eight cases have been confirmed in Caressant Care’s long-term care unit.

All COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital have been declared over.

Advertisement