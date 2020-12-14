Guelph reports 43 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, Wellington County adds 33

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 871.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as resolved cases jumped 64 from Friday to 740.

Active cases in the city fell by 21 from Friday to 119.

There are eight people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is one less than Friday.

Guelph’s death toll of 12 remains unchanged.

Since Dec. 1, the city has added 250 new cases, including one fatal case, while 180 people have recovered.

Guelph, along with Wellington and Dufferin counties, was moved into the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 432 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 15 from Friday to 45 on Monday. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which hasn’t changed over the weekend.

Another 18 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 382.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 outbreaks

On Friday, public health officials announced 31 confirmed cases connected to Cargill Ltd. on Dunlop Street in Guelph. Another 40 people have been placed into isolation.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks linked to long-term care and retirement homes have been added to the public health’s online portal.

Outbreaks continue at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Chartwell Wellington Retirement Residence, Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph, as does an outbreak at Caressant Care in Harriston.

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Dec. 4 at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute continues after three students tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two classes were closed.

Three cases each have been connected to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School in Guelph but outbreaks have not been declared.

Erin District High School is reporting two confirmed cases that closed one classroom.

Six other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open to students and staff.

Four active cases have been connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low, according to public health officials.

