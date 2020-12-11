Menu

Health

Ontario places Guelph, Wellington County in red control COVID-19 level

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 1:55 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows COVID-19 cases on the rise' Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows COVID-19 cases on the rise
WATCH: Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams says cases are on the rise and he is warning people to stay home for the holidays amid the release of new modelling projections.

The Ontario government has placed Guelph and Wellington County in the red control level of its COVID-19 response framework — it is the second-highest level, just shy of a full lockdown.

The move comes after Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s medical officer of health announced on Wednesday that it was requested to the province that the region be moved into red.

Read more: Guelph’s top doc asks province for ‘red-control’ level of COVID-19 framework

Dr. Nicola Mercer said the city and two counties have seen significant increases in cases over the past week.

“I want to tell every resident of our region in the strongest possible terms, that COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in our community. The rate at which cases continue to grow — especially in the last few days — requires immediate action,” Mercer said.

Starting Monday, local businesses and other facilities will see a tightening of rules for 28 days in the hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

All social gatherings must be limited to just five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Capacity will be limited to just 10 people at restaurants, casinos, meeting and event spaces, and gyms and indoor fitness studios.

The City of Guelph has also said it would close its pools and indoor skating rinks.

Read more: Guelph preparing for red level of COVID-19 framework

Guelph reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 828 during the pandemic.

The city has already reported 207 cases in December, which is more cases than in the entire month of November, when 186 cases were confirmed.

Active cases increased to 140, up by eight from the previous day.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada could see up to 12,000 daily cases in January without tougher restrictions, officials say' Coronavirus: Canada could see up to 12,000 daily cases in January without tougher restrictions, officials say
Coronavirus: Canada could see up to 12,000 daily cases in January without tougher restrictions, officials say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19newsGuelphGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Wellington County coronavirusWellington County COVID-19guelph red levelwellington county red level
