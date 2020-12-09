Guelph’s top doc asks province for ‘red-control’ level of COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s medical officer of health says she has recommended to Ontario’s chief medical officer that the city be moved to the “red-control” level of the provincial COVID-19 response framework.

Dr. Nicola Mercer said the region, which also includes Wellington and Dufferin counties, has seen a significant and troubling increase in cases over the past week.

“I want to tell every resident of our region in the strongest possible terms, that COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in our community. The rate at which cases continue to grow — especially in the last few days — requires immediate action,” Mercer said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since Dec. 1, the city has gone from having 50 active cases to 111 and hospitalizations have gone from a single patient to seven.

Story continues below advertisement

If Guelph is moved to the red zone on Friday, it will see a number of businesses close — including gyms and indoor fitness centres — while also limiting capacity at event spaces to just 10 people.

1:36 Talk of coronavirus ‘immunity passports’ in Ontario Talk of coronavirus ‘immunity passports’ in Ontario

“Moving to red will place significant pressure on every resident and business in our region,” Mercer noted. “My preference is always to use less-intrusive and targeted approaches, but the current situation requires we consider all the tools available to us to halt the spread of the virus.”

If the province follows Dr. Mercer’s recommendation, the change would be announced on Friday and take effect on Monday.

The earliest Guelph would be eligible to move back to orange would be 28 days from Dec. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…