Health

COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Guelph on Jan. 4

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 11:17 am
Click to play video 'How science stepped up against COVID-19 in 2020' How science stepped up against COVID-19 in 2020
It's been a long road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a worldwide, unified effort by scientists to develop vaccines in record time.

Guelph’s public health unit says the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to the city on Jan. 4, 2021.

Limited vaccinations will begin that day with the full vaccination program launching the following day.

Read more: Head of Ontario task force says paramedics will have to wait for vaccine

“This is a major moment for our region,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“Receiving our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine marks the beginning of the final phase of this pandemic, as we move toward providing a vaccine for everyone who wants it.”

It’s unclear how many shots the city will receive.

The health unit also covers Wellington and Dufferin counties, but it noted that because of transportation and storage requirements, vaccinations will only be completed at its office in Guelph at this time.

Public health added that once other coronavirus vaccines become available, or the Pfizer vaccine is able to be moved, the vaccination program will extend to other locations.

Click to play video 'Ontario expects to begin mass vaccinations by spring 2021' Ontario expects to begin mass vaccinations by spring 2021
Ontario expects to begin mass vaccinations by spring 2021

Vaccinations will begin with staff at long-term care and retirement homes along with essential caregivers in both settings before moving on to other high-risk health-care providers as more vaccine stock arrives in the region.

Read more: Canada begins coronavirus vaccine rollout. Here are the provinces’ plans

Mercer said it’s good news but it is also the time for patience.

“It will take several months before the vaccine is available to all of us who want it,” she said.

“In the meantime, we must all continue to follow the public health measures we know will keep everyone safe.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19Pfizer VaccineGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19guelph covid vaccineguelph covid-19 vaccineguelph pfizer vaccine
