Laval police investigate young girl’s death

Laval police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl Sunday afternoon in the Chomedey district on Montreal’s north shore.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday concerning an “inanimate” child at a residence on Bouthillier Street.

Maneuvers were performed on the child who was suffering cardiac arrest, but her death was confirmed at the hospital.

Police Lt. Geneviève Major confirmed Sunday evening that police have not ruled out bodily harm to the girl. But the lieutenant said investigators were waiting for the results of an autopsy before confirming the cause of the child’s death.

Seven people are expected to be interviewed by the police.

“We have to meet the family, but we are facing a language barrier right now so we have to wait for the services of an interpreter,” Major said.

No one was arrested on Sunday evening.

Major said that “the forensic identification service must complete the crime scene on Sunday evening” and that the autopsy will take place Monday.

Quebec’s youth protection department has been notified of the situation because two children live in the residence where the girl’s body was discovered. However, the other children were not present when the first responders arrived at the scene, according to police.

Psychological services may be offered to the police officers who were at the scene, Major said.