Crime

Man, 29, hospitalized following Montreal shooting

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 1:18 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Global News

A man was shot in the upper body in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough early Sunday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the 29-year-old victim was conscious when authorities arrive on site.

He was later transported to hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

A call was made to 911 at around 1:45 a.m. about  gunshots heard on Villeray street, near Christophe-Colomb Ave.

The circumstances of the incident are still unknown. “The victim isn’t cooperating with police in the investigation,” said Chèvrefils,.

Investigators and forensic technicians of the Montreal police force are working to determine the cause of assault.

No arrests have been made in this case as of Sunday morning.

