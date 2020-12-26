35-year-old man stabbed in Montreal on Boxing Day

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in Montreal on Saturday morning.
The assault occurred at 7 a.m. at a residence located in Montreal’s southwest borough.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the victim was found conscious when police arrived at the scene.
“He was wounded in the upper body and transported to the hospital,” Chèvrefils said.
READ MORE: Montreal police make arrest in connection with September homicide of Nuns’ Island woman
Authorities said there is no fear for the man’s life as of Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place at a residence on Sainte-Marguerite street, corner Sainte-Émilie.
Montreal police said the victim and the suspect know each other, but the circumstances surrounding the event are still unknown.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments