Montreal police make arrest in connection with September homicide of Nuns’ Island woman

Montreal police say they have made an arrest in connection with the Sept. 7 death of woman in Nuns’ Island, what is considered the city’s 15th homicide of 2020.

Frank Cao, 62, was arrested in the South Shore city of Sainte-Catherine on Thursday.

In a news release, police said Cao appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday for first-degree murder.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was found inside a vehicle in the parking garage of a residential building on de la Rotonde Street.

At the time, her death was deemed suspicious because of signs of violence on the body.

“The autopsy performed on the victim’s body revealed that she died of injuries caused by the physical force of another person,” police said.

The force credits an in-depth analysis of the scene, as well as the investigative work of recent weeks, for making the arrest possible.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police via the anonymous Info-Crime website or by calling Info-Crime at 514-393-1130.

