Teenager injured in Saint-Michel shooting

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting early Monday in Montreal’s east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the teenager is being treated in hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police were first alerted to the incident around 2 a.m. by a 911 call. It is understood that an armed assailant approached the victim and several friends at the intersection of Jean-Rivard Street and 25th Avenue in Saint-Michel.

After opening fire and striking the victim in the lower body, the attacker fled the scene.

The SPVM’s investigation is ongoing and currently involves both forensic technicians and the canine squad. No arrests have been made.

It comes as police presence has been increased over the past month in Montreal’s northeast in light of an increase in shootings in Montreal North, Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.