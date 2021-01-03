Thousands without power in N.S. after winter storm blasts Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands are without power after a winter storm brought up to 25 cm of snow to the province.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. there were approximately 20,500 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity. At 10:30 a.m. that figure had fallen to around 16,900.

Cape Breton had the largest outages, with more than 9,000 customers without electricity in Sydney, N.S.

Estimated restoration times vary from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

In New Brunswick, fewer than 540 customers are without power as of 11 a.m., according to the NB Power outage map.

The winter storm brought rain, snow and high winds to both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

About 15-25 cm of snow was expected for most of Nova Scotia, while New Brunswick was forecast to receive as much as 25 cm.

However, more was possible in some areas.

According to Environment Canada totals, the Sydney airport recorded 18 cm of snow and 17 mm of rain on Saturday.

The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport recorded 21 cm of snow on Saturday.