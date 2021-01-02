Nova Scotia and New Brunswick hunkering down under first storm of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

After a green Christmas in most of the Maritimes, the first snowstorm of 2021 is heading for much of Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick today.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a vast swath of Nova Scotia, stretching from the Annapolis Valley to Victoria County and Cape Breton.

Environment Canada meteorologist Spencer Clements says the region can expect between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow, with 30 centimetres or more possible in the higher terrain throughout the northern mainland and Cape Breton.

Clements says winds gusting up to 80 km/h are will blow the snow around, making for poor visibility and risky driving conditions.

The southern half of New Brunswick is also bracing for snow, with Environment Canada calling for up to 25 centimetres in the region stretching from Fredericton to Moncton and south to Grand Manan.

The agency says central New Brunswick from Carleton County to Kent County could also see up to 15 centimetres by the end of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.

