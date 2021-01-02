Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Hamilton hospitals

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 2, 2021 10:03 am
Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.
New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two hospitals in Hamilton.

Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the E3 unit after five patients tested positive on Dec. 31.

A statement from Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says “all health care workers who work on E3 have been, or will be, tested as well as any staff, physicians and learners who may have spent prolonged periods of time on the unit.”

No new infections have been reported in patients, staff or physicians on the B3 and F5 units at the hospital on the Mountain, which had previously declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Dec. 3 and has infected 102 people and resulted in eight deaths.

A COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital has also declared a coronavirus outbreak after four staff members tested positive.

Despite the outbreak, HHS says the 5 West unit at the hospital remains open for COVID admissions and front-line health-care workers and staff who spent a prolonged period of time on the unit are being tested for COVID-19.

There are no new cases among patients or staff at the Hamilton General’s 7 West unit, which had declared an outbreak on Dec. 28.

HHS says an outbreak at the Restorative Care Unit at St. Peter’s Hospital that was declared on Dec. 31 has ended.

CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVID-19 OutbreakHamilton newsHamilton Health SciencesHHSoutbreak at HHS
