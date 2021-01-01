Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Yukon adds 4 more coronavirus cases on New Year’s Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2021 9:20 pm
Yukon flag Canada (isolated with clipping path).
Yukon flag Canada (isolated with clipping path).

Yukon is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in people who were exposed to someone who had travelled out of the territory.

The government says the four people are recovering at home.

Read more: Hospitals still flooding with coronavirus patients despite new year, experts warn

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says the new cases bring the tally in Yukon to 64.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A news release says more people may have been exposed to the virus at two other locations.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Canadian scientists work to track new coronavirus variant' Canadian scientists work to track new coronavirus variant
Canadian scientists work to track new coronavirus variant

It says people on an Air North 2517 Vancouver to Whitehorse flight on Dec. 22 could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

It says those who visited the wellness room of the Canada Games Centre on Dec. 27 could have also been exposed to the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 casesCanada COVID-19 Casescoronavirus yukon
Flyers
More weekly flyers