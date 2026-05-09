All CFL teams slated to open training camp Sunday

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Training camp begins Sunday for the Toronto Argonauts and eight other CFL teams. Here’s a look at the other squads as they begin preparing for the 2026 regular season, which begins June 4 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Montreal — The Alouettes landed backup quarterback Dustin Crum in free agency but released middle linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive back Dionte Ruffin (both now with B.C.). Davis Alexander is 11-0 in the regular season but made just seven starts last season due to a hamstring ailment. The defence could use another big year from Canadian defensive lineman Issac Adeyemi-Berglund, who registered 11 sacks in 2025.

Ottawa — Ryan Dinwiddie enters his first season as head coach and general manager after leading Toronto to two Grey Cups over five seasons as head coach. The Redblacks were again active in free agency _ with Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen (Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders), American receiver Ayden Eberhardt (B.C. Lions) and Canadian kicker Brett Lauther (free agent) among the newcomers. Dru Brown returns as the starter with veteran Jake Maier added in free agency as insurance.

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Hamilton — Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell enters his fourth season with the Ticats and 14th in the CFL. He was named the East Division’s outstanding player the last two years. Canadian Tre Ford, who began last season as Edmonton’s starter, is Mitchell’s backup. Other new faces include linebacker Wynton McManis (Toronto) and receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Edmonton), Mario Alford (Saskatchewan) and Kearic Wheatfall (Winnipeg), with Alford also a standout returner.

Winnipeg — Canadian running back Brady Oliveira and starter Zach Collaros both return. American Tim White (Hamilton) should bolster a receiving corps that includes veteran Canadian Nic Demski. Ditto for newcomers Jarell Broxton (B.C.) and Jake Ceresna (Edmonton) helping the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. Quarterback Taylor Elgersma, the ’24 Hec Crighton Trophy winner at Laurier, signed in April after spending time in the NFL and UFL.

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Saskatchewan — Many familiar faces from last year’s Grey Cup-winning team return but the Riders still have holes to fill with the departure of Alford, Allen, global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (Ottawa), American DL Malik Carney (Edmonton), Lauther (released), receivers Dohnte Meyers (NFL, Cincinnati) and Canadian Tommy Nield (Winnipeg). Veteran defensive lineman Micah Johnston retired to become the club’s defensive line coach.

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Edmonton — Cody Fajardo, the ’23 Grey Cup MVP, begins the season as the starter after opening 2025 behind Ford. Fajardo finished second in the CFL in completion percentage (73.2 per cent). Running back Josh Rankin will be key figure offensively. Rankins rushed for 1,013 yards (5.3-yard average) and nine TDs in 2025 while adding 56 catches for 713 yards and four touchdowns. However, the Elks finished last overall in offensive points (21.9 per game) and second-last in passing (244 yards per game).

Calgary — The backup spot behind incumbent Vernon Adams Jr. is up for grabs with P.J. Walker’s retirement. Receiver Reggie Begelton is expected to return after missing most of last year with a knee injury. That’s good news for a receiving corps that will be without Dominique Rhymes (retired) and Canadian Damien Alford (NFL’s New Orleans Saints). Calgary’s defence also has some holes to fill with the departures of defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings and linebacker Jacob Roberts (both with NFL’s Minnesota Vikings).

B.C. — The arrival of Darnell Sankey should add a tough, physical presence in the middle. Ayden Eberhardt (Ottawa) is gone but quarterback Nathan Rourke — CFL’s top Canadian and outstanding player last year — still has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Veteran Keon Hatcher Sr. anchors a receiving corps that also include Stanley Berryhill III and Canadians Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. And then there’s running back James Butler (third in CFL rushing with 1,213 yards). But the loss of offensive lineman Broxton to Winnipeg will hurt up front.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.