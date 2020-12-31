New Brunswick reports 9th COVID-19-related death on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting its ninth COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The province says an individual between 40 and 49 years old has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

Officials say the individual was located in the Moncton region.

“On behalf of my family and all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who has died. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Premier Blaine Higgs said in a press release announcing the news.

"This is a reminder that as we end 2020, it is not the time to let our guards down."

In a statement, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, also offered her condolences to the family of the most recent COVID-19-related death in the province.

She also issued a warning for the province’s residents.

“Remember that each case is a real person, a fellow New Brunswicker, and our actions today have an effect upon the future,” Russell said.

“I encourage everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

"Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community."

Three new cases

The province also reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

All of the cases are located in the Fredericton region and involve individuals between the ages of 40 and 49.

The three individuals are self-isolating and the cases are being investigated by public health officials.

Exposure notification for three flights

New Brunswick has issued exposure notices for three flights after identifying a positive case of the virus in an individual who may have been infectious while they travelled on Dec. 24.

The three flights are:

Air Canada Flight 8620 from Saskatoon to Toronto that departed at 8:35 a.m. CT.

Air Canada Flight 414 from Toronto to Montreal that departed at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Air Canada Flight 8506 from Montreal to Fredericton that departed at 7:05 p.m. AT.

The province’s public health officials say individuals on those flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

As of Thursday, there are 28 active cases in the province.

There have been 599 cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began, of which 561 people have recovered.

Only one person is in hospital, with that individual in intensive care.

The province has conducted 152,805 COVID-19 tests.