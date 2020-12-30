Menu

New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 12:04 pm
Click to play video 'How COVID-19 has impacted our health and happiness? IPSOS expert weighs in' How COVID-19 has impacted our health and happiness? IPSOS expert weighs in
Ipsos public affairs CEO Darrell Bricker breaks down data showing the impact of the coronavirus on the health, happiness and finances of Canadians.

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday. 

The individual is located in the Fredericton region and the province says the case is under investigation.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and all regions remain under the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Read more: Some New Brunswick elder-care workers left out of pandemic wage top-up, union says

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has confirmed 596 cases and 560 people have recovered. There have also been eight deaths in the province.

As of Wednesday, two people are hospitalized with the virus, one of which is in intensive care.

The province has conducted 152,108 tests for COVID-19 in total.

Click to play video 'Woman in N.B. lifting the spirits of people struggling amid the pandemic' Woman in N.B. lifting the spirits of people struggling amid the pandemic
Woman in N.B. lifting the spirits of people struggling amid the pandemic – Dec 22, 2020
