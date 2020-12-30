New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The individual is located in the Fredericton region and the province says the case is under investigation.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and all regions remain under the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has confirmed 596 cases and 560 people have recovered. There have also been eight deaths in the province.

As of Wednesday, two people are hospitalized with the virus, one of which is in intensive care.

The province has conducted 152,108 tests for COVID-19 in total.

