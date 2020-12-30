First doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in New Brunswick Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Health officials say they received 2,400 doses of the vaccine and will begin administering the first doses during the first full week of January.

The province says they’re working with the social development department and Ambulance New Brunswick in order to administer the first 1,200 doses of the vaccine to long-term care residents at nursing homes throughout the province.

The remaining 1,200 doses will be held back to be administered to the same long-term care residents 28 days later.

Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech has already being administered in the province.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which must be kept at -70 C and therefore must be kept in specific freezers, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in regular freezers.

