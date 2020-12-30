Menu

Health

First doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in New Brunswick Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: First shipment of Moderna’s vaccine arrives in Canada' Coronavirus: First shipment of Moderna’s vaccine arrives in Canada
WATCH: The first shipment of the newly-approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday. Footage shared by the border services agency shows FedEx planes carrying the vaccine landing at the airport before being handled and transported by agency workers.

New Brunswick has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Health officials say they received 2,400 doses of the vaccine and will begin administering the first doses during the first full week of January.

Read more: First COVID-19 vaccines given in New Brunswick

The province says they’re working with the social development department and Ambulance New Brunswick in order to administer the first 1,200 doses of the vaccine to long-term care residents at nursing homes throughout the province.

The remaining 1,200 doses will be held back to be administered to the same long-term care residents 28 days later.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech has already being administered in the province.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which must be kept at -70 C and therefore must be kept in specific freezers, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in regular freezers.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.S. and N.B. paramedics face different challenges accessing COVID-19 vaccine' Coronavirus: N.S. and N.B. paramedics face different challenges accessing COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: N.S. and N.B. paramedics face different challenges accessing COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 20, 2020
