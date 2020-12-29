Saskatoon family surprises 95-year-old grandmother with hugging station Christmas morning

Send this page to someone via email

When the novel coronavirus hit Canada, it meant 95-year-old Lou MacDonald from Saskatoon couldn’t be around her family every day.

“We have been doing everything we can to make sure that she is safe during the pandemic,” said granddaughter Becky Scharfstein-Mcgettigan, standing at a distance in her grandmother’s back yard.

“We’re a very close family and we usually spend a lot of time together, so we’ve been dropping off care packages, doing grocery shopping and video chatting, and we were really missing hugs.”

Inspired by posts of families hugging through sheets of plastic barriers, Scharfstein-Mcgettigan’s family spend weeks designing and building a ‘hugging station.’

Christmas morning, they surprised her grandmother.

“I have not seen her this happy in months,” said Scharfstein-Mcgettigan, adding her grandmother had not been feeling well the last few days. She perked up the moment the surprise came out.

“She’s been having a great few days, she’s really excited about it, she’s just smiling all the time now and it’s beautiful to see.”

Becky shared photos of the surprise online. She said she’s happy she’s been able to make her family, people online, and most importantly her grandmother smile.

