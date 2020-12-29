Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon family surprises 95-year-old grandmother with hugging station Christmas morning

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Lou MacDonald, 95, was surprised Christmas morning with a hugging station.
Lou MacDonald, 95, was surprised Christmas morning with a hugging station. Becky Scharfstein-Mcgettigan / Supplied

When the novel coronavirus hit Canada, it meant 95-year-old Lou MacDonald from Saskatoon couldn’t be around her family every day.

“We have been doing everything we can to make sure that she is safe during the pandemic,” said granddaughter Becky Scharfstein-Mcgettigan, standing at a distance in her grandmother’s back yard.

“We’re a very close family and we usually spend a lot of time together, so we’ve been dropping off care packages, doing grocery shopping and video chatting, and we were really missing hugs.”

Read more: Safe embrace: Montreal man builds hugging station to hold his parents

Inspired by posts of families hugging through sheets of plastic barriers, Scharfstein-Mcgettigan’s family spend weeks designing and building a ‘hugging station.’

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas morning, they surprised her grandmother.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I have not seen her this happy in months,” said Scharfstein-Mcgettigan, adding her grandmother had not been feeling well the last few days. She perked up the moment the surprise came out.

“She’s been having a great few days, she’s really excited about it, she’s just smiling all the time now and it’s beautiful to see.”

Read more: Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-op joy to Saskatoon residents

Becky shared photos of the surprise online. She said she’s happy she’s been able to make her family, people online, and most importantly her grandmother smile.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Click to play video 'Tinkles the Elf for hire returns to Saskatoon' Tinkles the Elf for hire returns to Saskatoon
Tinkles the Elf for hire returns to Saskatoon – Dec 15, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusChristmasSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newsnovel coronavirusSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon COVID-19novel coronavirus SaskatoonSaskatoon novel coronavirusGrandmahugging station
Flyers
More weekly flyers