230 people in Waterloo Region have received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to date

Around 230 Waterloo residents have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the first vaccination was administered last week at Grand River Hospital, according to Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton.

Hilton, who heads the region’s vaccine distribution task force, says there have been three clinics held at the hospital since the first dose was administered on Dec. 22.

That number is expected to increase over the coming days as the region has been directed by the province to do so.

“This week, the clinics are expected to vaccinate 300 to 400 people per day,” Hilton said.

“We have now been informed by the ministry that sites should continue holding clinics using their full number of received doses rather than holding back the second dose, while also planning to ensure adequate inventory of second doses at the 21-day mark.”

The province initially told the region to hold back on administering doses to ensure that it had enough to cover a second round for those who are getting it the first time.

It also directed Waterloo Region to hold off on clinics over the holidays to ensure there was enough staff to work at the homes and hospital as well.

“The province has indicated to run clinics seven days a week to ramp it up, knowing that we do have the vaccine availability,” Hilton said.

“So that’s why we’re changing our schedule to be consistent with what the province is directing us to do.”

The plan will be to continue to vaccinate staff at long-term care and retirement homes as well as in area hospitals.

“We anticipate another vaccine shipment next week and will continue to prioritize long-term care staff and high-risk retirement home staff in addition to essential caregivers from both settings,” Hilton said.

“Where there are clinic spots that cannot be filled or unused at the end of the day, doses will be allocated to high-risk hospital staff.”

The region has not heard from the province about when it will receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine yet.

“We’re going to continue to prepare in anticipation that it may come,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s medical officer of health.

“It’s anticipated that initially, it will be small volumes. And, you know, it may take a little while for the supply to be more guaranteed, like the Pfizer vaccine.”