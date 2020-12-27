Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Case of U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in Ottawa, provincial health official says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 3:31 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario’s lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada' Ontario’s lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 26) Ontario's new provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect. The sweeping new rules also coincided with the province confirming Canada's first two cases of a new variant of the novel coronavirus that appears more easily transmissible. Abigail Bimman reports.

A case of the U.K. coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Ottawa, a provincial health official says, marking the third known case in Canada.

Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of microbiology and laboratory science for Public Health Ontario, told Global News about the case in an interview on Sunday.

She said the case involves a person who tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the U.K.

Further details were expected to come from the province later in the day.

Read more: Ontario confirms Canada’s 1st known cases of U.K. coronavirus variant

The news comes just one day after Canada’s first two known cases of the variant were confirmed by Ontario health officials involving a couple in Durham Region who had no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

The variant is believed to be more contagious, but it is not believed to cause more severe illness or resistance to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, officials said.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Allen said it wouldn’t be surprising if more cases are discovered in the coming days.

Read more: Canada reports first cases of U.K. coronavirus variant. Here’s what you need to know

Allen said Ontario has done the additional testing needed to identify different strains of the virus on less than 10 per cent of confirmed cases to date, but expects that to increase shortly as officials look to understand the effects of the variant.

All positive case samples in Ontario are stored and researchers are also now looking to go back and see if previous cases may have been from the U.K. strain, Allen added.

— With files from Abigail Bimman

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant' Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant
Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOttawaOttawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19UK coronavirus variant
Flyers
More weekly flyers