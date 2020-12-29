Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 162 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths tied to LTCH and retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 162 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with active cases moving up to 1,317 as of Dec. 29, the highest recorded during the pandemic.

The city’s latest deaths are tied to outbreaks at the Grace Villa retirement home and at the Shalom Village nursing home.

Grace Villa now has 37 deaths since the outbreak began on Nov. 25 and accounted for a total 223 positive cases with 143 residents and 80 staff infected with the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak at Shalom Village has now claimed 13 lives and has seen 87 residents and 67 staff members become infected with the coronavirus since Dec. 9.

The four deaths included three people over the age of 80 and one person in their 60s.

The city has had 162 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The city revealed two more outbreaks on Tuesday at another school and a hospital.

A unit of Hamilton General has recorded 3 cases involving 2 patients and a staff member amid its outbreak declared on Monday.

Lawfield Elementary is now in its second outbreak in December reporting a new one on Monday after two students came down with the virus.

Public health says there are 31 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 29 at:

Four long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, The Meadows and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Two nursing homes — Dundurn Place Care Centre and Shalom Village

Five retirement homes — Alexander Place, Grace Villa, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), and Villa Italia

Two workplaces — Franco’s No Frills, and Sterling Honda

Eight schools — Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Lawfield Elementary, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary, R. A. Riddell, Redeemer University, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School, St. Thomas More Secondary School and Timothy Christian.

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA, Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, HWDSB Office at Education Court, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, St. Peter’s Hospital, Hamilton General and three units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at Highgate Residence of Ancaster and Commercial Cleaning Services on King Street West were declared over on Monday.

There have been 980 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.4 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,826 total cases during the pandemic. There are 67 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at LTCH

Halton Region reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a new outbreak at a long-term care home.

The region has 556 active cases as of Dec. 29, with Burlington accounting for 161 cases, Halton Hills with 74, Milton with 158, while Oakville has 163.

Public health recorded one new outbreak at the Chartwell Brant Centre LTCH in Burlington. The outbreak involves a case in which a non-Halton resident visited the home.

Halton has 37 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

Ten long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

Nine retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; and the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington;)

One hospital (Milton District Hospital).

Wyndham Manor has had 144 coronavirus cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 21. There have been 17 deaths at the home.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

The region has two active school outbreaks involving a total of seven cases with four at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown and three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville.

An outbreak at The Williamsburg in Burlington was declared over on Monday after 18 days.

Public health has recorded 5,745 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 138 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,753 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 847 active cases in the region as of Dec. 29.

The region has 23 active outbreaks with 18 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Four long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Six at two hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x5) and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.)

Niagara Health is managing two outbreaks in the region as per orders from the ministry of long-term care.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and involves 28 active cases among 14 residents and 11 staff. The home has had seven deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

In all, there have been 48 total cases at the LTCH.

Meanwhile, Oakwood Park Lodge is into its 18th day of an outbreak which has seen 115 residents and 106 staff test positive in the home since Dec. 12.

There have been 15 deaths connected with COVID-19 at the LTCH.

Sixty-five of the region’s 121 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have passed at Niagara Health hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at LTCH

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a new outbreak at an LTCH in Norfolk County.

The region has had 874 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths. There are 80 active cases as of Dec. 29.

The health unit says the Delhi LTCH now has an outbreak after a staff member at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The region now has three institutional outbreaks with the two others at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. One staff member at each of those facilities has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 6.29.

Brant County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 29 more cases added on Tuesday.

The region’s acting medical officer said the spike was mostly due to a backlog in the reporting caused by the holidays.

“Many cases, including 11 who were tested on December 24, were reported to us yesterday,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said.

The region added 23 more active cases on Dec. 29 to put the County’s total at 158 with five people receiving hospital care.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks including five in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald School plus two in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and saw its weekly incidence rate of new cases drop from 70.79 per 100,000 last week to 59.61 as of Tuesday.