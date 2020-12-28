Menu

Canada

Over 15,000 people have died from coronavirus in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Federal authorities warn of holiday coronavirus case count spike' Federal authorities warn of holiday coronavirus case count spike
WATCH: Federal authorities warn of holiday coronavirus case count spike – Dec 11, 2020

Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec.

Read more: Coronavirus cases top 2K in Ontario, Quebec, as more U.K. variant detected

A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Of the 37 new deaths, Quebec health officials say seven took place in the last 24 hours, 27 occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26, and three are from unspecified dates.

Click to play video 'The variant strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the UK is detected in BC' The variant strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the UK is detected in BC
The variant strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the UK is detected in BC

Quebec is also reporting 2,265 new cases of COVID-19.

The news comes after a contagious new strain of the virus was found in two more parts of the country on Sunday .

The variant first seen in the U.K. has now been found in Ottawa, the Vancouver Island area of B.C. and in Durham Region east of Toronto, where the first two cases were reported on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
