Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford police station

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Brantford police station after three people who work for the service have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brantford Police.

They say the three people are not front-line officers but work in support roles.

Read more: Ontario confirms Canada’s 1st known cases of U.K. coronavirus variant

Brantford Police say these are the first positive tests within the service.

The three individuals have not been in the station since Dec. 18.

The force says all emergency services remain in effect for the service but it has modified some non-emergency services in response of the provincial shutdown.

Read more: Ontario enters provincewide lockdown in effort to curb rising coronavirus case counts

The service is asking people to avoid coming to the BPS facility on Elgin Street unless it is an emergency.

Some of the changes include not accepting record check applications or freedom-of-information requests in person and additional screening questions being asked before officers are dispatched to calls.

Police are also asking residents to not call 911 to ask COVID-19-related questions.

