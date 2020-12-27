COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford police station

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Brantford police station after three people who work for the service have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brantford Police.

They say the three people are not front-line officers but work in support roles.

Brantford Police say these are the first positive tests within the service.

1:49 Coronavirus: Snowbirds grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus: Snowbirds grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic

The three individuals have not been in the station since Dec. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The force says all emergency services remain in effect for the service but it has modified some non-emergency services in response of the provincial shutdown.

Read more: Ontario enters provincewide lockdown in effort to curb rising coronavirus case counts

The service is asking people to avoid coming to the BPS facility on Elgin Street unless it is an emergency.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Some of the changes include not accepting record check applications or freedom-of-information requests in person and additional screening questions being asked before officers are dispatched to calls.

Police are also asking residents to not call 911 to ask COVID-19-related questions.