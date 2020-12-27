Coronavirus cases top 2K in Ontario, Quebec, as more U.K. variant detected

Send this page to someone via email

Both Quebec and Ontario reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday as more cases of a variant of the virus were announced across the country.

Canada added 5,381 coronavirus cases total on Sunday and 65 deaths, bringing its total to 548,993 cases and 14,963 deaths.

Two more cases of the coronavirus variant were reported Sunday in Ottawa and in B.C.

The variant is said to be more transmissible but there is no evidence it leads to more severe symptoms or that vaccines are less effective against it.

It has also been discovered in several other countries, including South Africa, France, Ireland, Spain and Japan.

The individual with the variant in Ottawa had been to the U.K. on Dec. 19 and has been in isolation since. One high-risk contact who lives with the person has been identified.

The variant positive person in B.C. is from the Island Health region and had flown from London, U.K., to Vancouver on December 15.

The first two known cases of the variant in Canada were identified on Saturday related to a couple in the Durham region of Ontario. They had no travel history but had come in contact with a traveler from the U.K. recently, Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed Sunday.

UPDATE: After investigation, these cases have been connected to a traveller from the UK. We all need to avoid non-essential travel and follow mandatory quarantine requirements upon return – they keep you, your loved ones, and communities safe. https://t.co/0WJuw3XMzj — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) December 28, 2020

Canada has instated a ban on all incoming flights from the U.K. until January 6, 2021.

Concerning the original coronavirus, Ontario reported Sunday 2,005 new cases of it Sunday and 18 more deaths. There are currently 823 people hospitalized in the province.

Quebec reported 2,291 cases for December 26, with 1,085 people hospitalized that day and 12 more deaths.

The province also reported 6,783 cases and 110 deaths over Friday and Saturday, which they did not report the day of.

Alberta reported numbers from Boxing Day as well, adding 500 new cases to its tally, but cautioned the lower number is due to fewer tests being done on Christmas Day. The province did not provide numbers from the last 24 hours.

Manitoba reported 28 deaths between Dec. 24 to 27 and 524 cases. There are currently 4,488 active cases in the province and 341 people in hospital.

In Saskatchewan, 559 new cases were reported since Christmas Day, along with seven deaths. The province now has 3,398 active cases.

Out east, New Brunswick reported two new cases Sunday to give it 34 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador also reported three new cases to give it 21 active cases.

No other provinces or territories reported numbers on Sunday.

There are now 80,724,170 reported coronavirus cases around the world and 1,763,714 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

-With files from Global Staff and the Canadian Press