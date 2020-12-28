‘A truly great Albertan’: Kenney offers condolences after Jeanne Lougheed dies

Send this page to someone via email

Flags at the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and at Calgary’s McDougall Centre will fly at half staff this week following the death of Jeanne Lougheed, the widow of former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed and a longtime supporter of the arts.

“I am saddened by the death of a truly great Albertan, Jeanne Lougheed (née Rogers) at the age of 92,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release issued Monday.

Kenney said that by all accounts, Jeanne Lougheed was Peter Lougheed’s “best friend and closest adviser.”

“Mrs. Lougheed played a pivotal role in supporting her husband’s remarkable drive to propel the then moribund Progressive Conservative Party to forming four successive majority governments, providing inspired leadership to the province during 15 critical years in Alberta’s development,” the premier said.

“Jeanne’s passion for Alberta art and culture helped to form an important part of the Lougheed legacy, leading author Fil Fraser to identify her as being the key figure responsible for a flourishing in the creative industries that he called ‘Alberta’s Camelot.’

“Her compassion for others and love of the province’s natural beauty inspired her to ensure that Albertans with disabilities could enjoy barrier-free access to the Rocky Mountains through the William Watson Lodge in Kananaskis.”

Lougheed, who was 92, had been given a number of prestigious honours in her lifetime. Some notable buildings in Alberta bear her name: the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in Camrose and the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Building at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

“To those who knew Jeanne, she is best remembered through her love of her family; her children Stephen, Andrea, Pamela and Joe — and her grandchildren,” Kenney said. “Our thoughts are with all those who loved Jeanne.

“Our province mourns with them, and thanks them for sharing their mother with all of Alberta.”

View tweets about the passing of Jeanne Lougheed below:

After 92 remarkable years our dear Mother has passed away. We will miss you Mom. #ableg #cdnpoli Jeanne Lougheed: Statement from Premier Kenney | https://t.co/RxG9mRfFvB https://t.co/lzZ8gehrxN — Joe Lougheed 🇨🇦🇸🇪 (@YYCLougheed) December 29, 2020

My condolences to you and your whole family, Joe. It’s a tough time to lose someone, never mind your mom. Take care. — David Khan (@Dave_Khan) December 29, 2020

So sorry to hear this Joe. Tough to lose a parent no matter what their age. They are still our parents. Hugs to you and your family. — Marg McCuaig-Boyd🇨🇦😷🏳️‍🌈 (@MargMcCuaigBoyd) December 29, 2020

I’m so sorry, Joe. Sincere condolences to your family. Mums are the stuff of fond memories and I hope you can find those moments to cherish in time. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) December 29, 2020

Thank you to Jeanne Lougheed for believing in the arts and supporting many of Alberta and Canada’s leading arts organizations including @BanffCentre my deepest condolences to her amazing family. @YYCLougheed https://t.co/sCTMXcvB6n — Rosemary Thompson (@RosiePThompson) December 29, 2020

We extend heartfelt condolences to our Chair @YYCLougheed and the entire Lougheed family on the passing of Jeanne Lougheed. Jeanne was a champion for arts, an advocate for people living with disabilities, and a remarkable person who made Alberta better. https://t.co/0XF2djGjIi — Calgary Economic Dev (@calgaryeconomic) December 29, 2020