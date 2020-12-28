Menu

Health

Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 4:34 pm
A WestJet airlines plane at the Ottawa airport Wednesday June 26, 2019.
A WestJet airlines plane at the Ottawa airport Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight on Dec. 26.

WestJet Flight 248 travelled from Toronto at 9 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 12:30 p.m., according to Public Health.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 13 new coronavirus cases over holiday weekend

Passengers in rows 1-4, seats A, B, D, and F are being asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health said it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 9, 2021.

“Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit the COVID-19 self-assessment online to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms,” said Public Health in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

All other passengers on this flight are being advised to continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

