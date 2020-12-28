Quebec reports 2,265 new cases, 37 deaths as coronavirus surge continues

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,265 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths Monday tied to the evolving second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Health authorities say of those deaths, seven occurred in the past 24 hours. The other fatalities attributed to COVID-19 have been retroactively added to the total.

The province’s caseload stands at 194,930 while recoveries have topped 166,000. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 8,060 Quebecers since March, when it first bore down on the country.

Hospitalizations climbed by 39 to 1,124. Of those patients, one more is in intensive care for a total of 150.

Health Minister Christian Dubé expressed concern about the surge of hospitalizations on social media.

“The situation is critical in hospitals,” he wrote. “We are counting on the co-operation of Quebecers to respect the instructions during the holidays to prevent the situation in our hospitals from deteriorating.”

When it comes to vaccinations, 2,327 were doled out Sunday. Quebec has given 19,643 doses since its campaign rolled out earlier this month.

The latest screening information shows 16,550 tests were given Saturday. So far, more than 4.7 million tests have been administered.

