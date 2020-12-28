Menu

Health

Quebec City police crack down on illegal gatherings, dole out fines to coronavirus rule-breakers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec City police says the events are 'isolated.'.
Quebec City police says the events are 'isolated.'. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Forty residents in Quebec City have received hefty fines for violating public health guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 during the past week.

Quebec City police say 41 findings and general offence reports have been submitted — most of them for illegal gatherings.

Fourteen young partygoers were notably caught on Sunday evening, in a residence on de la Place Philippe Street in the Sainte-Foy area.

Police went to the residence after being called about the situation. The tenant did not co-operate and young people aged 16 to 19 received fines, according to police.

READ MORE: Canada reports first cases of U.K. coronavirus variant. Here’s what you need to know

For minors, the fine is $560 with fees. For adults, fines start at $1,546.

Quebec City police — which has recently cracked down on gatherings in shops, restaurants and a place of worship — maintains that these events remain “isolated.”

A total of 164 calls were received regarding measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, said police spokesperson Étienne Doyon.

Montreal police say officers did not have to intervene in illegal gatherings over the weekend. A more complete portrait of its interventions in the past week in connection with public health directives is expected Tuesday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec will release information about any illegal gatherings in the middle of the week.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Virtual boxing day in Quebec' Coronavirus: Virtual boxing day in Quebec
© 2020 The Canadian Press
