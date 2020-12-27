Rash of shootings on Christmas, Boxing Day under investigation: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a rash of shootings over the holidays in the city.

Police say the first shooting incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, when shots were fired at a residence on Kenilworth Avenue South.

According to police, another shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. on Friday when unknown suspects shot at a home in the area of Roxborough and Reid avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in either incident and police believe both shooting incidents were targeted attacks.

Police officers were also called to a residence on North Service Road in Stoney Creek, near Lakeview Drive and Fruitland Road, after receiving reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

Read more: Woman assaulted while walking dogs in Hamilton Beach

Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Cruze and a shite SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Hamilton police are asking residents in each area to check any video surveillance they may have.

2:03 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed