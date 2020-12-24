Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman assaulted while walking dogs in Hamilton Beach

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 9:13 am
Hamilton police investigate
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a woman was assaulted by a man attempting to steal her dogs while she was taking them for a walk on Monday night.

The attempted robbery happened on Beach Boulevard near North Park Avenue around 9 p.m. when a man approached and said he wanted the woman’s dogs, according to investigators.

The victim denied the request and was assaulted when the man tried to grab the dogs.

He eventually gave up and fled the scene without the pets.

Read more: Officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton released from hospital

The victim received minor injuries, say detectives.

Trending Stories

The suspect is a man between the ages of 30 and 40. He was wearing a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking residents in the neighbourhood for surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2907.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video '24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed' 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed
24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsBeach Boulevardassault in Hamiltonhamilton beachassault on hamilton beachnorth park avenuestealing pets in hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers