Woman assaulted while walking dogs in Hamilton Beach

Hamilton police say a woman was assaulted by a man attempting to steal her dogs while she was taking them for a walk on Monday night.

The attempted robbery happened on Beach Boulevard near North Park Avenue around 9 p.m. when a man approached and said he wanted the woman’s dogs, according to investigators.

The victim denied the request and was assaulted when the man tried to grab the dogs.

He eventually gave up and fled the scene without the pets.

The victim received minor injuries, say detectives.

The suspect is a man between the ages of 30 and 40. He was wearing a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

Police are asking residents in the neighbourhood for surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2907.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

