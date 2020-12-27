Coronavirus: Quebec reports 6,783 new cases of COVID-19 over holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government released its new alarming COVID-19 data on Sunday, after Quebecers were asked not to gather for Christmas festivities.

The province is reporting 2,291 new cases of the novel coronavirus for Dec. 26 and 12 additional deaths. Authorities say 1,085 people were hospitalized on Saturday and 146 were transferred to intensive care.

Numbers aren’t available for the amount of tests conducted, but 3,126 vaccinations were performed on Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Quebec counted 4,492 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths total. Hospitalizations and ICU data weren’t released for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

However, the province conducted 53,318 tests and performed 3,019 vaccinations during those two days.

The province’s health minister, Christian Dubé, posted on Twitter addressing the numbers.

“We asked Quebecers to take a break during the holiday season,” he wrote. “A break from social contacts, non-essential travel and work on site. We all need to do our part to make this second wave break once and for all.”

Montreal, which has been at the maximum alert level for a few months now, registered 892 new cases on Dec. 23 according to Santé Quebec. The region of Montérégie reported 324 infections and Laval 215 on Wednesday.

Quebec Public Health indicated on its website new data wouldn’t be available to the public from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, but Santé Quebec updated its numbers on Sunday morning.

A partial lockdown is in effect for the province with all non-essential businesses and schools closed until Jan. 11. Companies have been asked to make employees work from home if-possible.

Montreal police are set to disclose the number of tickets issued over the holiday weekend on Monday.

