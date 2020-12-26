“Virtual Boxing Day” in Quebec as most stores close amid government restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Consumers will not be able to rush to stores in search of bargains on Dec. 26, “Boxing Day”, as most stores in Quebec remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual crowded malls and long lineups of Boxing Day are expected to be replaced with internet searches and online orders.

The government of Quebec announced, almost two weeks ago, that all non-essential businesses should close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 10 in all regions.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, garages and pet stores will remain open, as will health services, such as dentists.

As for big box stores, they are prohibited from selling any goods that are not essential.

