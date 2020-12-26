Menu

Canada

“Virtual Boxing Day” in Quebec as most stores close amid government restrictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
People look for bargains at a department store during Boxing Day sales in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
People look for bargains at a department store during Boxing Day sales in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Consumers will not be able to rush to stores in search of bargains on Dec. 26, “Boxing Day”, as most stores in Quebec remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual crowded malls and long lineups of Boxing Day are expected to be replaced with internet searches and online orders.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Another record day of infections in Quebec as non-essential shops set to close

The government of Quebec announced, almost two weeks ago, that all non-essential businesses should close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 10 in all regions.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, garages and pet stores will remain open, as will health services, such as dentists.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec orders 2-week shutdown of non-essential businesses starting Christmas Day

As for big box stores, they are prohibited from selling any goods that are not essential.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
