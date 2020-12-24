Menu

Health

COVID-19: Another record day of infections in Quebec as non essential shops set to close

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2020 12:08 pm
Pedestrians walk along Sainte-Catherine Street during the COVID -19 pandemic in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Pedestrians walk along Sainte-Catherine Street during the COVID -19 pandemic in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting a record number of daily COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day.

Health authorities reported 2,349 new cases today and 46 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, 13 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says hospitalizations dropped by 15, to 1,052, and 146 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

Quebec is closing all businesses the government deems “non-essential” on Christmas Day, until at least Jan. 11, in an effort to reduce transmission and alleviate pressure on the health-care system.

On Wednesday, the Montreal Children’s Hospital said it was accepting adult patients in its intensive care unit to free up space at the other hospitals dealing with COVID-19.

Quebec has reported a total of 185,872 COVID-19 infections and 7,913 deaths linked to the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
