Coronavirus: Quebec orders 2-week shutdown of non-essential businesses starting Christmas Day

Quebec Premier François Legault announced new restrictions on Tuesday in a bid to get transmission of the novel coronavirus under control in the province and ease pressure on the health-care system.

The premier ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11, 2021. Essential businesses allowed to operate include banks, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, garages and pet shops.

Legault said in an interview Monday that the holidays are an opportunity to impose more measures since schools and many sectors are normally shut down during that time period.

Students across Quebec will be moving to distance learning on Dec. 17 and will return to in-person classes on Jan. 11. Furthermore, Legault said office employees will be required to work from home during the same time period.

A partial lockdown was already in place in a large swath of the province’s red zones, where restaurant dining rooms, gyms, cinemas and museums were ordered closed until at least Jan. 11.

Legault said the province’s yellow zones will be bumped up to orange and oranges zones will be upgraded to red starting on Thursday until Jan. 11.

While restrictions are being tightened across the province, Legault said some rules are being relaxed.

Outdoor activities, such as ski lessons and hockey games will be allowed but with a maximum of eight people. Family gatherings in backyards, however, are not allowed.

The restrictions come as Quebec reported 1,741 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a spike in hospitalizations linked to the illness. The number of patients in hospital stands at 959, an increase of 69 from the previous day. Of those, three more people are intensive care for a total of 125.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the situation in hospitals was worrisome and warned some facilities had reached maximum capacity.

“It’s to reduce pressure on our emergency rooms and our staff that we’re asking Quebecers to make all these sacrifices,” he said.

Dr. Don Sheppard, director and founder of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity, known as MI4, agreed a shutdown is necessary.

“In fact, it’s arguably necessary now and not on Dec. 25. The simple fact that’s driving the need for a shutdown is the number of hospitalizations and the hospital bed capacity,” he said.

Sheppard added that hospitals in Quebec have been unable to resume 100 per cent of their activities between the first and second waves of the pandemic.

“We maxed out at 80 per cent of surgeries and now we’re cancelling surgeries and other care all around the province just to look after the COVID patients who are being admitted,” he said.

“This is the real cost to the health-care system — not just the deaths due to COVID, which are terrible in and of themselves, but the slowdowns in cancer care, cardiac care and surgery, which are going to have a huge cost on the health of Quebecers.”

Sheppard fears the government’s shutdown won’t be enough.

“The shortest shutdowns, lockdowns that have had any effect on case numbers have been four weeks,” he said.

He explained that during a lockdown, people are in their family bubbles or units and that it takes more than 14 days for the virus that was circulating in the community to make its way through a family unit.

“Person one gives it to person two, who gives it to person three,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s a minimum of four weeks before we’re really going to see the effects that we need to see on hospitalization rates.”

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Gloria Henriquez