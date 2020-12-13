Overcrowding at Lakeshore General Hospital’s ER has stabilized: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities in Montreal say the situation at Lakeshore General Hospital’s Emergency Department has stabilized.

After asking the local population to avoid the hospital’s ER due an overcrowding issue, officials said on Sunday that the situation is now stable and the request to avoid the hospital is no longer in effect.

In early December, stretcher occupancy rates in the emergency department reached 132 per cent, resulting in health authorities asking the public to avoid the ER in a bid to ease pressure on both the ER and the hospital’s clinical teams.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths as province set to begin vaccinations this week

The hospital also dealt with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in four units, on top of dealing with staff shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

“While some care units remain closed to admissions due to outbreaks, they have been reorganized, resulting in enhanced flow and the reopening of certain units,” health authorities said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“To limit the risk of contamination due to the proximity of the beds in the department, patients from the Emergency were transferred to the modular building. The relocation of certain beds to neighbouring hospital centres means that we can now increase the Emergency’s admission capacity.”