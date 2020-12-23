Holiday horseback riders spread Christmas cheer in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Decked out in jingle bells, tinsel and reindeer ears, a group of Lethbridge riders took to the streets of Lethbridge.

“We are just riding around spreading some Christmas cheer,” said Herman Houweling, one of the riders.

Alison Clapton runs a boarding facility called Green Rock Equestrian. The ride was her idea, wanting to lift peoples’ spirits while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

The latest health measures allow for equestrians to still get out and ride in small groups while socially distanced, so Clapton said she wanted to take the opportunity to lift some spirits.

“I feel very fortunate to live where I am and have the life that I do and I just wanted to share some of that with people and maybe make a few people smile,” added Clapton.

Three different groups of riders fanned out across the city and they got lots of reactions from onlookers.

“People have loved it,” said Houweling.

“We went by one of the old folks homes and people coming out of their houses and stopping in their cars — they are liking it.”

The group said it was a great way to spread a little holiday cheer, not only to others, but also for those sitting high in the saddle.