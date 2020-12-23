Woman charged in connection with Toronto lawyer’s murder was defendant in lawsuit he worked on

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Toronto Police Homicide Squad have arrested a 62-year-old woman early Wednesday morning and charged her with the first-degree murder of lawyer Scott Rosen.

The 52-year-old father of two was struck and killed on Dec. 18 in the parkade of the commercial building on Eglinton Avenue East where he worked.

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said the suspect driving a rented U-Haul pickup truck drove directly at Rosen, striking him and driving off. Rosen was pronounced dead at the scene. Later that night, the suspect vehicle was recovered from a parking lot near Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West.

Lioumanis said that Rosen had been targeted because video surveillance showed the U-Haul laying in wait for roughly 30 minutes before Rosen walked into the parking garage. The deadly rampage shocked those who described Rosen as a capable and well-liked litigator.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives did not specify the motive for the attack, but Global News learned that Rosen represented Castleform Development, a corporation run by Peter Voong, who is the son-in-law of the woman charged, Anh Thu Chiem, in a commercial lawsuit in 2018.

Representatives for Castleform argued there was an oral agreement to develop land in Etobicoke owned by Chiem’s mother, Chau Chiem. But Voong, Chiem and her mother disagreed over the terms agreed upon.

On Jan. 10, 2019, a judge ordered that Anh and Chau each pay Castleform Development $37,000 and dismissed a countersuit. The judge called it “an unfortunate matter that has the undertones of a failing family relationship.”

Global News also learned that this was not the first time Rosen was targeted. Police in 53 division investigated an incident a few years ago when a woman attacked him by throwing acid on him. An arrest was never made after that incident.

Sources told Global News that investigators believe Rosen was being stalked for a number of days prior to the hit-and-run homicide.

Meanwhile, Anh appeared in court on Wednesday for her first appearance.