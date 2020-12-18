Menu

Man dead after hit-and-run in midtown Toronto parking garage, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Toronto police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in a parking garage Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the garage on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mount Pleasant Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

It was reported the pedestrian may have been struck in the garage by a white U-Haul van or truck, leaving it with damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The man died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was last seen going east on Eglinton Avenue East.

