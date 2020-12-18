Man dead after hit-and-run in midtown Toronto parking garage, police say

Toronto police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in a parking garage Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the garage on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mount Pleasant Road, just after 5:30 p.m.
It was reported the pedestrian may have been struck in the garage by a white U-Haul van or truck, leaving it with damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The man died at the scene.
Police said the vehicle was last seen going east on Eglinton Avenue East.
