COVID-19: Nearly half of Calgary’s health-measure fines handed out in past week

In less than a week, Calgary police and bylaw officers have handed out more than 50 tickets to people who are violating COVID-19 public health requirements.

In a Wednesday update, the city said 20 tickets were given out under the city’s face covering bylaw since Dec. 17, bringing the total number of fines issued since August to 61.

The face covering bylaw was put in place on Aug. 1, and on Dec. 1, the city increased the fine for failing to wear a face covering from $50 to $100, with hefty increases for repeat offences.

When it comes to enforcement of the provincial Public Health Act measures, 33 tickets were issued in the past week, bringing the total to 47 violation fines since Nov. 24.

Only one ticket has been issued since August for not having proper signage in the entrance of a public space, the city said.

The city said it, along with Alberta Health Services, Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission and Occupational Health and Safety, has established the Public Health Compliance Team, which will be tasked with monitoring compliance, addressing concerns and supporting the various public health measures in place.

The city said team members will be conducting weekly inspections and if non-essential businesses are found to be working in violation of the health orders, they could face fines, as well as the possible suspension or revocation of their business licence.

In this past week’s inspections, the city said “all locations were found to be adhering to the public health orders.”

The provincial government introduced strict shut-downs and capacity limits on businesses still operating earlier this month, in an attempt to slow the progression of the massive second wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The restrictions include a ban on dining in at restaurants, bars and pubs, a 15-per-cent capacity on retail businesses and a ban on social gatherings.

On Tuesday, the province adjusted some of those restrictions, allowing massage therapists and counselling services to reopen, and offering more flexibility to single people during the Christmas holiday season.