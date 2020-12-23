BC Recovery Benefit gets mixed reviews in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Claiming the BC Recovery Benefit has become a headache for some Okanagan households.

They’ve been asked for a lot more supporting information to verify they qualify.

However, others are praising the rollout of the provincial program, which is aimed at giving British Columbians a financial boost while stimulating the economy.

Depending on income, families are eligible for up to $1,000 while singles can receive up to $500.

Penticton resident Darlene Sheehan applied for the benefit online and was soon asked for more supporting documents, including copies of two pieces of paperwork that prove her husband is a BC resident.

Story continues below advertisement

3:01 Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility – Dec 8, 2020

However, she feels like some of the documents that could fulfill that requirement are too personal.

“I have a bank statement, I have a credit card, (but) that’s private,” Sheehan said.

“I don’t feel that should have to be submitted to prove we both live at this address.”

There are other documents the government will accept as proof of residency that are not financial statements.

Applicants can also supply utility bills, phone bills or house insurance.

Sheehan is also concerned about the extra hassle of submitting the paperwork through an online link.

She points out that may prove difficult for people without a scanner or a smartphone.

Story continues below advertisement

A lack of access to technology may mean some will have to mail in the documents.

Sheehan’s says she’ll be jumping through the hoops but her friends may not.

“A lot of them are saying if they have to supply all this information, which is private information, then they probably will forget about it. Is that what [Premier John] Horgan is wanting so that he doesn’t have to issue out all this money?” Sheehan said.

However, some are also praising the application process.

“The BC Government has to do its due diligence in ensuring that the applicants actually live here. Do we want to be paying…doling out dollars to people who don’t qualify?” Penticton resident Teresa Brambilla said.

Brambilla says her application was quickly approved without a request for more info.

“I have to give them absolute credit for the great turn around time and the great job they’ve done in this,” Brambilla said.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said most applications are automatically processed.

However, some will need to supply more information.

2:47 Horgan on enforcement of new COVID-restrictions, will B.C.’s $1,000 recovery benefit arrive before Christmas? Horgan on enforcement of new COVID-restrictions, will B.C.’s $1,000 recovery benefit arrive before Christmas? – Nov 9, 2020

For example, the government said, if your application information doesn’t match your 2019 tax return that could trigger a request for more documents.

In a live streamed interview with Global News, BC’s health minister said he understands the frustration about benefit payment delays and asked people to be patient.

“People are working very hard to see that it gets out to people and I hope that it does as soon as it possibly can,” Adrian Dix said.

However, the government is also warning it could take more than 30 days to process the supporting paperwork.

Advertisement