Economy

Health minister apologizes for problems with B.C. Recovery Benefit applications

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 2:52 pm
After the BC Recovery Benefit website crashed Friday, the program is further frustrating some applicants who say they're being asked for more information including recent bills or bank statements which could delay their cash deposits. Grace Ke reports.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is apologizing for problems that have plagued the the B.C. Recovery Benefit application process.

Dix said Monday that there have been challenges, but the province is working to get the money sent out to people to help ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people who applied over the weekend told Global News they were then asked to provide more documentation, including recent bills or bank statements.

Read more: B.C. Recovery Benefit application garners complaints as many asked for additional information

Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website

The applicants said they were also told it may take up to 30 days to process the information, after the province initially said hundreds of thousands of people would receive the money soon after applications opened last Friday.

“I understand their frustration,” Dix said. “It’s something that is new to government.”

“And like everything else, when things … don’t work exactly right, I’ll be there and (provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry) will be there and Premier (John) Horgan will take responsibility when things don’t go well.”

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year, with a sliding scale up to $175,000. A $500 payout is also available for single people earning up to $62,500.

A call centre is now also open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding statutory holidays, at 1-833-882-0020.

