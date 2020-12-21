B.C. Recovery Benefit application garners complaints as many asked for additional information

The B.C. Recovery Benefit program to help people amid the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting another snag.

Some applicants have told Global News they’re being asked to provide additional documents beyond the initial information required, which could slow down the process.

Many people who applied for the up to $1,000 benefit, for which applications opened on Friday, have said they received an email from the government saying more information was required in the form of bills or bank statements.

Those applicants said they’re also being told it may take up to 30 days to process the information, which means they won’t receive the money before Christmas.

Initially, the province said it was committing to having hundreds of thousands of direct deposits done soon after Dec. 18, meaning those who applied as soon as it opened would hope to receive their benefit by Christmas.

Applications are available online here.

In response to reports of the site crashing on Friday morning, the province cited a government-wide server issue that was not related to the applications page.

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year.Meanwhile, a call centre is now open Mondays to Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding statutory holidays, at 1-833-882-0020. The government said it is anticipating a high volume of calls. Read more: Dr. Bonnie Henry to take your questions in Facebook Live interview Monday