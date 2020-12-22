Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating.

On Monday, New Brunswick reported four new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 48.

Three of the four cases were travel-related cases in the Fredericton region and one other was a close contact of a previous case in the Edmundston region. The Edmundston region remains in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

The briefing will be livestreamed on our website at 2:30 p.m.

